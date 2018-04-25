O.C. Rocks NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk With Lord Finesse On The Assist

O.C. has been on the Hip-Hop scene since the early 1990s, and he’s now 13 albums deep and still going. The Brooklyn veteran was a recent guest of NPR’s brilliant Tiny Desk concert series and had a little help from a fellow member of the D.I.T.C. crew.

O.C., backed by the jazz band Soul’d U Out, ran through some familiar joints such as “New Day” and “Day One” but took it back to “Return Of The Crooklyn Dodgers” as well. The rapper born Omar Credle was joined on set by rapper and producer Lord Finesse before ending the set with “Born 2 Live” from his Word…Life debut from 1994.

Check out O.C.’s set below.

Photo: Getty