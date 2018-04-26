Kanye West Files For YEEZUS Trademark For Kitchen Appliances & More

Kanye wants to keep his name as his name. The rapper is trying to protect his brand throughout multiple consumer packaged good categories.

According to TMZ ‘Ye wants to copyright his YEEZUS brand name for multiple products including kitchen items, bedding, paper goods, gaming, campaign buttons and apparel. Additionally earlier this month he filed for the “YEEZY Offshore, Inc.” name.

West originally started these filings back in 2014 but never completed the process which opened the door for a Chinese company to trademark YEEZY for there leisurewear releases.

The “New Slaves” rapper most recently took to Twitter to announce he did indeed fire his manager Scooter Braun and is expanding his company in preparation for a year of hyper growth. He also said some other stuff.

We have 160 positions to fill by the end of the year. Yeezy will hit a billion dollars this year. It is the 2nd fastest growing company in history. It is a unicorn on its way to becoming a decacorn. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Hot product aside Kanye continues to enjoy his sunken place .

more tweets from the sunken place 😂 pic.twitter.com/nJQdQ2aVKn — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Via TMZ

Photo: WENN.com