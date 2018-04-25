The Real Koonye: Kanye West Tweets He Loves Donald Trump, Racist Right Wing Twitter Approves

UPDATE: Looks like Yeezy got the approval he wanted.

Kanye West‘s jokes about tweeting from the Sunken Place are ringing a little too true. Part of today’s crop of tweets finds Yeezy doubling down on his claims that he loves Donald Trump.

As far as people with sense are concerned, Donald Trump is an unrepentant racist.

Nevertheless, Yeezy says he really like the guy—despite ya know, all the evidence that the Russian-picked POTUS really doesn’t rock with Black people like that. Saying Barack Obama was born in Kenya or that the Central Park 5 is guilty despite DNA evidence are just two of a plethora of examples.

“You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought,” tweeted Yeezy.

In defending his suspect stance, he went the grade school route, tweeting, “If your friend jumps off the bridge you don’t have to do the same. Ye being Ye is a fight for you to be you. For people In my life the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50 50 split but I don’t tell a Hillary supporter not to support Hillary I love Hillary too.”

Yeezy also added that he “wasn’t political.”

Yes, this is the same guy who went and met with Trump after he was elected POTUS. A meeting that manifested absolutely nothing but a photo op for Cheeto and a rapper. And yes, this is the same man who said “George Bush doesn’t care about Black people.”

And this is the part of the story where we mention that after that fateful meeting, he became anti-Trump. Also after that fateful meeting, Trump was decidedly lax in helping out our brown brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico.

So what happened? Maybe it’s that new album Kanye West has on the horizon and he’s trolling us all?

It’s not a good look for Yeezy. And plenty are letting him know so on the Internets. It’s also interesting how racist, right wing Twitter is all for the twitter shucking and jiving. See below and on the flip.

Candace Owens and Kanye West think black people are slaves for not supporting a Republican party that used to be the party of Lincoln until The Civil Rights Act of 1964, that still celebrates Confederate Memorial Day in Alabama, and that chose birther Donald Trump as its nominee. https://t.co/uiw7uQm9Qb — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) April 25, 2018

THIS RIGHT HERE 👇 The mob can't make me NOT love Trump. Here is a man with everything to lose and not much to gain, refusing to let the mob control him. This is true independence. Watch the hate get ramped up now. #Respect Kanye West 🤜🤛 Welcome to #MAGA https://t.co/JVAADgMpu3 — Oak-Town☢Unfiltered™ (@hrtablaze) April 25, 2018

WOKE: Kanye West Thumbs Nose at Enraged Hollywood Elites; Professes Love for President Trump in Controversial Tweets https://t.co/UZHwr5mGZ4 — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) April 25, 2018

How did Kanye West go from "George Bush doesn't care about black people" to "I love Trump"? — Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) April 25, 2018

An exclusive look at Get Out 2 pic.twitter.com/Sq8qehyjZd — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) April 25, 2018

