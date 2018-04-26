Dave East & Vado “Da Hated,” Miguel ft. J. Cole & Salaam Remi “Come Through And Chill” & More | Daily Visuals 4.25.18

It wasn’t too long ago Vado seemed like he was next in line to carry Harlem World into the next era of Hip-Hop music but a las it seems like that responsibility has fallen into the laps of A$AP Mob and of course Nas’ protégé, Dave East.

Today East calls on Vado to accompany him for the clip to “Da Hated” in which the two Harlemnites get poured up and tore up as they toast to success. No lean here just hardcore liquor.

J. Cole meanwhile continues to keep his swelling momentum going by poppin’ up in Miguel’s stage performance themed clip to “Come Through And Chill.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Rae Sremmurd featuring Travis Scott, Omarion, and more.

DAVE EAST & VADO – “DA HATED”

MIGUEL FT. J. COLE & SALAAM REMI – “COME THROUGH AND CHILL”

RAE SREMMURD FT. TRAVIS SCOTT – “CLOSE”

OMARION – “NUDES”

DIPLO FT. TRIPPIE REDD – “WISH”

AMINA BUDDAFLY – “LOVE OF MY LIFE”

RACKBOY CAM (PNB ROCK & YFN LUCCI DISS) – “FUGAZZI”