Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Russell Simmons Tossed Out

The Def Jam Records co-founder and mogul has been beset with allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.

Written By D.L. Chandler

Posted 28 mins ago
2017 Make A Wish Gala

Source: Tiffany Rose / Getty

Russell Simmons can claim a mild victory against the mounting claims that he sexually assaulted a number of women. One woman who made such a claim and filed a lawsuit seeking $5 million in damages saw her case dismissed, which sometimes signals something was worked out behind doors.

TMZ reports:

Jennifer Jarosik sued Simmons for millions of dollars, claiming he’d sexually assaulted her after she denied his advances. According to docs, the suit was dismissed Wednesday morning. It was dismissed with prejudice … meaning she can’t refile.

Typically, that’s a sign there’s been a settlement. Reps for Simmons had no comment.

The dismissal comes a couple weeks after Simmons filed a pretty strong response to the lawsuit, claiming Jennifer had sent him text messages and nude photos after the alleged assault.

Despite this positive uptick, Simmons still faces accusations from over a dozen other women.

Photo: Getty

Russell Simmons , sexual assault

