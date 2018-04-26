MAGA-Hat Rocking Kanye West Invites TMZ Into His Studio To Proves He’s In Control

Kanye West is either pulling off the most epic troll of the decade, or he’s living deeply in his truth because fans are confused over his support for President Donald Trump and all things conservative. The Chicago superstar invited the cameras of TMZ into his California offices and studio to prove he’s in complete control of his faculties and spit a very Yeezy-like verse while rocking a MAGA hat.

TMZ reports:

Kanye invited Harvey Levin to his offices after taking issue with a TMZ source who told us Ye had been acting erratically, and Harvey took him up on the offer, spending 2 hours with Yeezy and various music executives who were planning the release of the albums.

The execs at times struggled to keep up with Kanye, who was spewing ideas for a multi-platform release, beginning May 25 with the release of Pusha T’s album, followed by Kanye’s solo album, Kids See Ghost, Nas and Teyana Taylor. Each album has 7 tracks, and Kanye made all the beats.

During the meeting, Kanye played around 10 songs featuring him, Nas, Teyana, Kid Cudi and Pusha T — a little editorializing … they’re awesome.

He freestyled for Harvey — unclear if this is on any of the tracks — but super fun to hear.

There’s minimal footage so far but what TMZ did share was the aforementioned verse and by our ears, it does sound like Kanye is trying to get back to form. But the rest of his messaging? We’re not too sure about that.

