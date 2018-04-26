MSNBC Host Joy Reid’s Blog Under FBI Investigation For Homophobic Posts

MSNBC host Joy Reid is on the radar of the FBI after it was reported that her old blog website, The Reid Report, was under investigation. According to Reid’s legal team, the FBI is investigating claims from their side that the site was hacked and the individual or individuals put up a series of homophobic posts.

Deadline reports:

Reid claims that her site was hacked and that posts were written to make her appear homophobic. “We have received confirmation the FBI has opened an investigation into potential criminal activities surrounding several online accounts, including personal email and blog accounts, belonging to Joy-Ann Reid,” said her lawyer John H. Reichman in a statement. “Our own investigation and monitoring of the situation will continue in parallel, and we are cooperating with law enforcement as their investigation proceeds.”

The homophobic comments in question date back to December when blog posts on the Reid Report speculated Republican governor of Florida, Charlie Crist, was a closeted gay man and married a woman as a coverup. The blog also included posts degrading lesbians, condemning gay sex, promoting offensive gay stereotypes, and how she couldn’t watch Brokeback Mountain.

Adding to the mystery of this recent news, Reid did apologize for the comments about Gov. Crist but did not attach herself to the rest of the posts.

Photo: Getty