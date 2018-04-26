Waffle House Hero James Shaw Jr. Raises Money For Families Of Victims

On Sunday morning, a Waffle House in Antioch, Tennesse was attacked by a gunman armed with a rifle. James Shaw Jr. was there that morning and took a bold act of faith by wrestling and unarming him, thus saving lives. Unfortunately, there were still four victims from the gunman’s open fire but Shaw is using this time to help the families who were affected by the violent act.

Since the tragic shooting, Shaw has invested time in setting up a GoFundMe for the victims’ families. In just over a short span of time, he has been able to raise over $150,000. The support in Tennesse was been shown tremendously. Waffle House has committed to donating their profits for the next month directly to the families of the living and deceased victims. Donations have also been raised in New York with the help of an online fundraiser that contributed $165,000 to the cause.

Lawmakers and General Assembly members in Tennesse have also rallied behind and praised Shaw as well. The alleged shooter, Travis Reinking, has been arrested and is currently facing several charges. Stay tuned for more updates.

Source: CNN

Photo: Getty