Gloria Carter To Be Presented GLAAD’s Special Recognition Award For Her Speech in Jay-Z’s “Smile”

When Jay-Z basically outed his mother, Gloria Carter on his 4:44 album cut “Smile,” she wasn’t too thrilled with what he had done and initially was against the song being included on the album. Ultimately the song ended up making the final cut and Jay in turn was honored at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards for the song and video.

According to Billboard, now Ms. Carter herself is about to be bestowed with GLAAD’s Special Recognition Award for the moving poem she recited at the end of “Smile” and will address the crowd about the impact that coming out as a woman of color has had on her.

In a statement GLAAD’s President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis detailed the importance of Gloria Carter’s upcoming appearance and speech.

“By sharing her truth with the world, Gloria Carter increased visibility of lesbian women of color at a critical time and sent a powerful message of empowerment to the entire LGBTQ community,” Ellis said. “Her story and the unconditional love that her family exhibits resonate with so many. The GLAAD Media Awards will be a critical platform to honor her work and further this important message.”

Truer words couldn’t have been said.

Joining Ms. Carter that night will be rising superstar director Ava DuVurnay (Selma), who will be receiving this year’s Excellence in Media Award for her work in advocating for the intersectionality of race and sexual orientation, and actress Samira Wiley(Orange Is The New Black), who will receive this year’s Vito Russo Award, which is awarded to an openly LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in promoting LGBTQ acceptance. Something Wiley has been doing since she got in the game.

The award ceremony is set to go down on May 5th at the New York Hilton Midtown. Congratulations, ladies. Continue to be the inspiration that many people around the world need.

Photo: WENN.com