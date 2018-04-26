John Legend Reached Out Privately To Kanye West, Gets Text Put On Blast

Kanye West is thoroughly on one. The man now known as Koonye took to Twitter, of course, to share a private message that John Legend had sent him regarding his co-signing of Donald Trump.

To be fair, yesterday (April 26), amidst Yeezy’s bought of alt-right approved Twitter diarrhea, John Legend sent a not so veiled message clearly aimed at West.

“I love that great, brilliant artists have the power to imagine a better future. But artists can’t be blind to the truth,” tweeted Legend. In fact, Legend had an entire thread that put his wokeness on display.

I imagine there's some comfort in imagining a future without racism and projecting that onto the present. Thinking if we just deny the truth, it doesn't exist. If history is erased, we don't have to deal with its consequences. However… — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 25, 2018

But rather than just (allegedly) shading ‘Ye, Legend also texted him privately to explain why rocking with Trump isn’t the best of looks. We only know this because today (April 25), Yeezy shared it on Twitter.

A text from “JL” partially reads, “I hope you’ll consider realigning yourself with Trump. You’re way too powerful and influential to endorse who he is and what he stands for. As you know, what you really means something to your fans…”

To this, Yeezy fell back on his “I’m a free thinker” crutch.

“I love you John and I appreciate your thoughts,” replied West. “You bringing up my fans or my legacy is a tactic based on fear used to manipulate my free thought.”

Say what now? It looked like a sincere message to a friend, rather than a “tactic.”

I tweeted the John text to show that there are people around me that disagree with me and voice their opinion. I respect everyone's opinion but I stand my ground. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 26, 2018

Also, you knew Chrissy Tiegen was going to chime in. See JL’s finally message on the flip.

Everyone keeps asking me to comment on shit. Comment on psycho Tami Lasagna, whom I refuse to give the joy to, say something about RHOA, speak up about kanye. When it comes to people we know, we DO speak up. To THEM. not on Twitter. And sometimes, I guess it makes it to Twitter. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 26, 2018

