John Legend Reached Out Privately To Kanye West, Gets Text Put On Blast

Kanye West is thoroughly on one. The man now known as Koonye took to Twitter, of course, to share a private message that John Legend had sent him regarding his co-signing of Donald Trump.
To be fair, yesterday (April 26), amidst Yeezy’s bought of alt-right approved Twitter diarrhea, John Legend sent a not so veiled message clearly aimed at West.
“I love that great, brilliant artists have the power to imagine a better future. But artists can’t be blind to the truth,” tweeted Legend. In fact, Legend had an entire thread that put his wokeness on display.
But rather than just (allegedly) shading ‘Ye, Legend also texted him privately to explain why rocking with Trump isn’t the best of looks. We only know this because today (April 25), Yeezy shared it on Twitter.
A text from “JL” partially reads, “I hope you’ll consider realigning yourself with Trump. You’re way too powerful and influential to endorse who he is and what he stands for. As you know, what you really means something to your fans…”
To this, Yeezy fell back on his “I’m a free thinker” crutch.
“I love you John and I appreciate your thoughts,” replied West. “You bringing up my fans or my legacy is a tactic based on fear used to manipulate my free thought.”
Say what now? It looked like a sincere message to a friend, rather than a “tactic.”
Also, you knew Chrissy Tiegen was going to chime in.
