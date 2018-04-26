8 Things We Learned From Janelle Monae on The Breakfast Club

Janelle Monae’s been carving out her own niche in the game for quite some time and having just dropped her latest LP Dirty Computer, the Southern singer is ready to be the voice of the voiceless.

Stopping by The Breakfast Club, Janelle continues to open up about a bevy of things including not being okay with men using the “B” word, the reason she wears suits, and why Donald Trump’s election had her feeling fear for Black people.

Here are the 7 things we learned from Janelle Monae on The Breakfast Club.

🌟⭐️🌟 A post shared by Janelle Monáe (@janellemonae) on Mar 30, 2018 at 2:53pm PDT

1. Years In The Making

Janelle wanted to make her concept album Dirty Computer before she even recorded her debut album. She considers this a celebratory album of things that make Black people unique.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »