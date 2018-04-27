New Clip For Netflix’s ‘Luke Cage’ Shows Hero In NFL Combine Training

Coming this June, fans of Marvel’s Luke Cage series will be able to see their Harlem “Hero for Hire” back in action in all his glory. But before we head back uptown to see Cage cracking bad guys over the head, a new clip has hit the web that showed him training in the NFL combine.

Airing on the same day as the NFL Draft, the new trailer shows Cage, played by Mike Colter, running through drills with sideline commenting from former ESPN broadcast partners Jemele Hill and Michael Smith. Of course, Cage’s superstrength is on display as he easily tosses a 400-pound tire like you’ll find in various Crossfit gyms around the world with expected ease.

It doesn’t appear to be a direct clip from the show as it looks it was created to air during the draft, but it does feature Colter as Cage showing off the guns and his usual cool charm just the same.

Luke Cage hits Netflix this summer on June 22.

—

Photo: Getty