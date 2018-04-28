Kendrick Lamar & SZA Star In Kung Fu Themed Visuals To “Doves In The Wind”

For his latest visual, Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar’s taking it back to the days when 80’s babies would stay up late on Saturday nights and to watch english dubbed kung-fu flicks on the Fox 5 channel.

In his SZA assisted video for “Doves In The Wind” Kung Fu Kenny stars as a martial arts master capable of throwing hadoukens like Ryu and levitate like Dhalsim while SZA takes in his knowledge and lessons. Complete with old school Kung Fu flicks special effects and sound bites, “Doves In The Wind” is sure to be a hit amongst Kung Fu Kenny’s hardcore fans.

Check out the clip to “Doves In The Wind” below and let us know your thoughts.