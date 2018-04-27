Questlove Almost Quit Twitter Over Kanye West Trump Tweets [VIDEO]

Kanye West is driving people wild with his “free thinking” tweets. So much so that Questlove almost terminated his account.

In a recent interview with AM To DM, the Roots drummer admitted that Yeezy’s latest posts had him feeling in a ways. “Him embracing a president that embraces white supremacy…I don’t know. I just can’t …Twitter is losing their mind.”

He also shared that he contemplated leaving the social media platform all together after Kanye turned fanboy for the POTUS. “For the first time yesterday, I thought I was done [with Twitter.] I went to sleep before midnight. I don’t like what I’m seeing” he explained.

Since his return to 140 character commentary West has shaded Nike, caped for Donald Trump, said he makes more money off footwear than Michael Jordan, made it clear that he is nobody’s client and released screenshots of John Legend trying to talk some sense into him via text.

Video of Questlove below.

"For the first time… I thought I was done [with Twitter]." Questlove reacts to Kanye's pro-Trump tweetstorm pic.twitter.com/zZSmga9aAZ — AM to DM by BuzzFeed News (@AM2DM) April 26, 2018

Photo: Buzzfeed