Ciara Files Court Docs Claiming Future Is Neglecting Their Son

The never-ending saga that is the co-parenting drama between Future and Ciara continues.

According to TMZ the “Goodies” singer has filed some new documents in which she complains that Future has been skipping his scheduled visits with 3-year-old baby Future which in turns messes with her carefully planned schedule (that is extreme pettiness if done on purpose).

According to the docs, Future fails to show up for his play dates 37% of the time and when he does he shows up at the very last minute. Ciara also claims that when Future does take their son with him to his home in Georgia, the child spends most of his time with his grandmother and great-grandmother while rarely being able to FaceTime with baby Future.

But that isn’t all. Ciara also says that the cross-country travel he’s subjected to has affected his health which in turn has caused the child to have emotional breakdowns while at school. While she isn’t blaming Future for that development, she does feel that a change needs to be made to the travel schedule.

In order to come up with a better travel schedule Ciara is seeking mediation with Future in hopes of reaching some new agreement for their son’s sake. We hope they’ll be able to work something out.

No word on what kind of toll this is taking on her current husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson.

—

Photo: Getty