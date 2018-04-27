Chance The Rapper Issues Statement After Caping For Kanye West, Shuts Down Trump Props

Chance The Rapper got dragged by his “3” cap after stepping in when he wasn’t asked to offer his political commentary that Black people don’t have to be Democrat, an obvious point that added nothing to Kanye West‘s weird support of President Donald Trump. Chano apologized for the comment while still standing by it, saying he was looking to defend his friend.

In a series of screenshot notes, Chance opened up saying that first and foremost, his dedication to improving the situation in his hometown of Chicago is paramount. He then said that West is more than a mentor to him, considering him close as a family member. Chance essentially felt that he needed to defend him and that he doesn’t’ necessarily agree with him nor does he support President Trump.

My fault yo pic.twitter.com/TIWhG8o1ST — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 27, 2018

Admitting that his “Black people don’t have to be Democrat” tweet that started the initial dragging was ill-timed, Chance said he’s looking beyond this moment and wants to galvanize the people while still very much Team Kanye.

Of course, President Trump, never one to miss an opportunity to give himself false props, used Chance’s tweet and West’s bizarre endorsement as a way to plump his own achievements instead of expressing true humility. Chance responded to the tweet simply saying, “Nah that ain’t it yo.”

Let’s see how this all plays out in the end.

Nah that aint it yo https://t.co/hqA1NYGxE2 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 27, 2018

Photo: Getty