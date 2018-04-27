Lil’ Kim’s Mansion Is Going Up For Auction, Bidding Starts At $100

Lil’ Kim seems to be having a slight cash flow problem. The Queen Bee’s New Jersey mansion is reportedly going up for auction shortly.

If you’re in the market for her Alpine, NJ crib, bidding starts at a reasonable $100. Seriously.

Reports CNBC:

The opening bid for Lil Kim’s New Jersey mansion will be a paltry $100 when it hits the auction block on May 11, 2018. That’s a steal compared to the $2.3 million the rapper paid for the 6,026-square-foot home in 2002.

With an estimated net worth of $18 million, Lil Kim has more value than her home, though she struggled to pay mortgage for years. This prompted HSBC Bank to initiate foreclosure in 2010, according to NJ.com. Lil Kim (birth name Kimberly Jones) and the bank were in mediation in 2015, and a judge ruled she was in default last May.

While the $100 bid by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office is low, the 1989 mansion will realistically sell in the millions. The two-acre property is located in Alpine, a posh neighborhood just minutes from Manhattan, which is one of the wealthiest zip codes in America. The median home value in Alpine is $2.9 million, with notable homeowners including comedian Chris Rock and President Donald Trump’s adviser Kellyanne Conway.

Kim’s soon to be ex-crib is reportedly worth about $3M. No word if she’ll see any of that dough considering the bank seized the property.

New album and tour soon?

