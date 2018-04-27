Hypebeast Alert: Skepta x Nike Air Max 97 Sneaker Coming In May [PHOTOS]

After teasing his latest and much hyped collaboration with Nike Skepta has confirmed the release date. His shoe will be available next month.

Earlier today the London native took to Instagram to give his fans a May 14 date for the release of his rendition of the Air Max 97’s.

5/18 – COUNTDOWN ⏳ A post shared by Skepta (@skeptagram) on Apr 26, 2018 at 9:37pm PDT

This is the “Rolex Sweep” rapper’s third effort with the apparel brand. The “SKAIRS” feature a Air Max Classic BW upper panel framed on an Air Max 97 sole. Additionally the trademark swoosh are different colors on each shoe; blue on the left and red on the right.

BW/97 #SKAIR – 2 🔒 A post shared by Skepta (@skeptagram) on Apr 26, 2018 at 2:50am PDT

No word on where the sneakers will be sold or the price point, yet.

Photo: WENN.com