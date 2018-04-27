Home > News

Hypebeast Alert: Skepta x Nike Air Max 97 Sneaker Coming In May [PHOTOS]

Skepta's Air Max 97 / Air Max Classic BW hybrid sneaker is on its way.

Written By Martin Berrios

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment
Skepta for Nike

Source: Nike / NIke

After teasing his latest and much hyped collaboration with Nike Skepta has confirmed the release date. His shoe will be available next month.

Earlier today the London native took to Instagram to give his fans a May 14 date for the release of his rendition of the Air Max 97’s.

5/18 – COUNTDOWN ⏳

A post shared by Skepta (@skeptagram) on

This is the “Rolex Sweep” rapper’s third effort with the apparel brand. The “SKAIRS” feature a Air Max Classic BW upper panel framed on an  Air Max 97 sole. Additionally the trademark swoosh are different colors on each shoe; blue on the left and red on the right.

BW/97 #SKAIR – 2 🔒

A post shared by Skepta (@skeptagram) on

No word on where the sneakers will be sold or the price point, yet.

Photo: WENN.com

 

nike , Nike Air Max , Skepta

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE