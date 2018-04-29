Kanye West To Put Mother’s Plastic Surgeon on Album Cover

Kanye West‘s trolling has managed to hit even higher levels of awkwardness. The Chicago rapper will reportedly be putting a photo of his late mother’s plastic surgeon on his album cover.

Of course, Yeezy shared his intentions via Twitter. Ye posted a text exchange with someone named “Wes” which included a photo of Jan Adams, Donda West’s surgeon.

Akin to numerous other tweets, West said he “wants to forgive and stop hating”

Adam’s performed liposuction and breast reduction surgery on Donda West in 2007. Complications from the procedures are what eventually led to her untimely death.

It’s his album, so Yeezy can do whatever he wants on for its cover. However, we’d prefer a photo of Donda West, or of Ye and Donda, on the cover. Let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo: WENN.com