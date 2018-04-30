Home > News

Kylie Jenner Rented Out Six Flags for Travis Scott’s Birthday

Travis Scott is ducking that Kardashian Curse, for now.

Written By Robert Longfellow

Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets - Game Five

Source: Bob Levey / Getty

A Black man rolling with a Kardashian is like playing with dynamite, but it does have its perks. Case in point, Kylie Jenner rented out a Six Flags to celebrated her baby Travis Scotts birthday. 

Reports Page Six:

The new mom, 20, took to Instagram on Saturday to share she rented out Six Flags to celebrate boyfriend Travis Scott‘s 26th birthday – which happens to be on Monday.

“Rented out Six Flags for baby’s birthday… they’ve never been,” Jenner, 20, shared in a video of Scott and friends on a dizzying roller coaster.

It’s unclear which location they chose.

The crew even took a snap sitting front row on another ride. Jenner’s eldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian, was also on hand to celebrate Scott’s birthday.

Happy born day Travis Scott.

We’ll pray for you.

Photo: Getty

