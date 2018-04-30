‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Sets All-Time Record Opening Weekend

We weren’t ready. Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War crushed the weekend box office with a reported $630M haul—making it the biggest global opening in history.

Deadline reports that the Anthony Russo and Joe Russo-directed feature grossed a $380M internationally and raked in $250M. The feat is even more amazing that it has yet to open in China and Russia.

Reports Deadline:

Pre-opening indications from the industry saw a $275M international opening for Infinity War at the high end. No one was calling $300M+ until we saw how Friday was working overseas, but the ultimate $380M was “unexpected and unlike anything that anyone would have projected,” Disney Worldwide Distribution chief Dave Hollis tell Deadline. “Honestly, this is a result that goes unbelievably beyond what anyone would have expected. But it’s also a reflection of what 10 years of really methodical work, and a great campaign, and an unbelievably strong movie, and every single person being in the movie, and what that means for driving people into cinemas,” he adds.

It was a perfect storm of the critically and fan-praised picture playing well everywhere. In places where Marvel typically excels, like Latin America, Infinity War“just exploded,” says Hollis, who notes Mexico’s $25.1M “is take your breath away.” And markets that have not historically played as well (some of Europe, for example) “played far better than they ever have.”

Infinity War posted the highest opening weekend in industry history in Korea, India (non-local), the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Brazil, Central America, Peru, Chile, Ecuador, Venezuela, Bolivia, South Africa, Turkey (non-local), the UAE and West Africa.

Now, about that ending…

No spoilers here, though.

