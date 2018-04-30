Issa Rae Book Quote On Black Women Dating Asian Men Has Sensitive Twitter In Their Feelings

Issa Rae has become known for her biting wit and comical observations of life, most especially since her HBO show Insecure has become a huge hit across all demographics. However, there’s a lot of faux outrage going on Twitter since last night after a quote from a book she wrote three years ago suggested that Black women date Asian men.

The quote appears in Rae’s 2015 book The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl, which was full of satirical observations on race, love, dating, and the like. As some Twitter users are noting, the quote was thought to be made in jest yet some Twitter users are steadfast in wanting a cancellation of the humorous actress and writer.

“This is why I propose black women and Asian men join forces in love, marriage, and procreation. Educated black women, what better intellectual match for you than an Asian man?” Rae wrote in the book. It isn’t immediately apparent why the quote is making the rounds now, but while folks are trying to toss Rae on the canceled train, many others are calling it satire that might be buried with a little truth.

Y'all out here being disappointments every day to yah momma, & posting non-blk girls as "goals", yet y'all tryin to cancel Issa Rae? pic.twitter.com/NbdbCsOMnG — Sista Peanut (@fomothug) April 30, 2018

I say if a black man said what Issa Rae said y’all would flip. Coming in my mentions telling me that black men do it too is showing how y’all would rather deflect Instead of admitting she was wrong — Domonique👩🏽‍🍳 (@ChefDomonique) April 30, 2018

The best proof that regular black people dont really read Issa Rae’s book is how long it took for this excerpt to go viral. Everyone seems to be discovering it today pic.twitter.com/kAGyVj0Kpp — T. (@RickyRawls) April 29, 2018

Issa Rae is the admin for kmusicandblackwomen — Tatianna (@WackoTae313) April 30, 2018

