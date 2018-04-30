MSNBC’s Joy Reid Apologizes For Homophobic Remarks, Says Hacking Claims Are Still Unproven

MSNBC host Joy Reid has been under fire after blog posts from a decade ago resurfaced, and her connection to some homophobic remarks came to light. Over the weekend, Reid apologized for the remarks and admitted that the allegedly hacked blog site has failed to show proof of tampering by experts investigating the matter.

Deadline reports:

After earlier denying authorship of the hurtful remarks, Reid came clean Saturday at the beginning of her MSNBC show AM Joy.

“I genuinely do not believe I wrote those hateful things because they are completely alien to me. But I can definitely understand, based on things I have tweeted, have written in the past, why some people don’t believe me,” she said. “For that, I am truly, truly sorry.”

Reid also apologized to pundit Ann Coulter, whom she suggested in several tweets dating to 2010 and 2011 was a man. “I want to apologize to the trans community and to Ann,” she said.

It has been a week since Mediate published a story on Reid’s homophobic blog posts to which she claimed was the work of hackers. However, Reid owned up to her tweets and other comments that were deemed offensive.

Getting ahead of it, Reid hosted a panel on Saturday’s show with members representing the concerns of the LGBTQ community, most especially on why homophobic language is harmful and other challenges faced.

Photo: Getty