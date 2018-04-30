Deadpool Gets Turned Down By The Avengers

After leaving millions of moviegoers in a state of shock and awe, Avengers: Infinity War ultimately went on to make history with a $250 million record setting debut weekend (R.I.P. DCEU).

To celebrate their huge win, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds posted a mock rejection letter from Starks Enterprise asking Deadpool to go bother a certain mutant and to leave Earth’s mightiest heroes be.

“No. Absolutely not. Go bother Prof. X. No.”

From a guy who never knows when to quit, I’m glad you guys never did. Congrats #Avengers. pic.twitter.com/voJshTKx5E — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 29, 2018

So much for that dream scenario. Either way, this was a clever way for Reynolds to both praise that Avengers historic feat while promoting his own sequel, Deadpool 2, which is set to drop in just a few weeks on May 18. As for the possibility of Deadpool ever joining the Avengers on the big screen, that reality may not be far off as the deal between 20th Century Fox and Disney is currently pending and expected to be official sometime next year.

But until then we’ll just have to settle for amazing films from both franchises.

—

Photo: 20th Century Fox