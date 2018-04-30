Tiffany Haddish Gets An Apology Rose From TMZ Photographer

Tiffany Haddish had some beef earlier this month with TMZ after a photographer for the outlet watched the actress and friends unload luggage at LAX then proceeded to ask her questions. The photographer in question returned to LAX with an apology rose handed over to the talented Ms. Haddish, who then accepted the gesture on her terms.
TMZ reports:
Tiffany Haddish forgives TMZ … we think.
Our photog caught Tiffany and her crew Sunday coming out of LAX, where he tried apologizing with a rose for not helping them load their luggage last weekend.
…
She went on to post her own view of the interaction, and a caption that we’d like to think is a message of love. Happy to talk (and help) anytime, Tiff!
Check out Tiffany Haddish’s reaction below.
If you know the deal TMZ trying to pay they bills, off the blood and sweat of the ones of us that are rising to fame. and might talk a little to much. About a week ago one of their camera men was watching me and my team load luggage into the back of our SUV. Now we didn't want or need his help but the fact that he watched us load our bags, and didn't even offer to help. But he wanted my help by answering his questions, is just out of control to me. In my world I treat people with the most kindness I can especially if I want something from them. I guess TMZ Got my message and decided to bring one rose. I love them for that. The next time I run into them I will just talk tell they run out of tape
—
Photo: Getty