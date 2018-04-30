Tiffany Haddish Gets An Apology Rose From TMZ Photographer

Tiffany Haddish had some beef earlier this month with TMZ after a photographer for the outlet watched the actress and friends unload luggage at LAX then proceeded to ask her questions. The photographer in question returned to LAX with an apology rose handed over to the talented Ms. Haddish, who then accepted the gesture on her terms.

TMZ reports:

Tiffany Haddish forgives TMZ … we think.

Our photog caught Tiffany and her crew Sunday coming out of LAX, where he tried apologizing with a rose for not helping them load their luggage last weekend.

…

She went on to post her own view of the interaction, and a caption that we’d like to think is a message of love. Happy to talk (and help) anytime, Tiff!

Check out Tiffany Haddish’s reaction below.

Photo: Getty