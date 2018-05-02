HyperX Announces Partnership With NBA 2K League Inaugural Season

We are just days away from the start of the inaugural season for the NBA 2K League. Since the league’s draft details about the gaming gear, the professional gamers will be using during their games have slowly trickled out.

We reported on gaming audio brand Turtle Beach partnering up with Knicks Gaming to supply their squad with headsets. Monday, HyperX announced their exclusive deal with the NBA 2K League making the brand the official headset supplier for the inaugural 2K League season.

During the season, players will use HyperX headsets during all live gameplay which will include three in-season tournaments, weekly matchups, playoffs and NBA 2K League Finals. Players and play-by-play announcers will be sporting these latest HyperX headsets models: HyperX Cloud Alpha which dual chamber technology, and the company’s award-winning signature sound, the HyperX Cloud Revolver for premium grade gaming, and HyperX Cloud II which the players will be sporting during intense competition for because of their comfortability.

HyperX General Manager, Mark Leathem, shared this statement on the new deal:

“The convergence of esports and sports, as seen with the launch of the new NBA 2K League, is creating an exciting new form of entertainment,” said Mark Leathem, General Manager, HyperX. Hearing every detail and communicating effectively during NBA 2K League competitions is critically important to these players. HyperX leads the way with its iconic gaming look, comfort, and great sounding gaming headsets.”

NBA 2K League Managing Director, Brendan Donohue, also added:

“We want NBA 2K League players to have best-in-class equipment, and when it comes to headsets, HyperX is second to none. Communicating with teammates during play is vital for success and partnering with HyperX will allow our players to compete at their best.”

Players are not the only ones who will benefit from this new deal. The gaming community will have a chance to take advantage of promotions provided by HyperX and even have a chance to win HyperX prizes on various NBA 2K League social channels. On top of their league partnership, they are also dealing with these teams including Mavs Gaming, Pacers Gaming, Grizz Gaming, Bucks Gaming and Jazz Gaming.

We are looking forward to tip-off, for more info on the NBA 2K League head over to the official site.

—

Photo: HyperX