Crib-Robbing Blac Chyna Allegedly Pregnant By Teen Struggle Rapper, Twitter Has Field Day

The romance, if you want to call it that, between Blac Chyna and her teenaged struggle rapper boo piece YBN Almighty Jay has moved to a new level if rumors are true. The chatter on social media is that Chyna is expecting baby number three and the reactions are as expected on Twitter.

Chyna’s name began trending on Twitter late Monday afternoon after news reports from tabloid site Media Take Out that she was sporting a baby bump and that she even rubbed her tummy for cameras. Taking a look at the photos from the weekend report, it does appear that Chyna is carrying a little bundle of joy.

On Twitter, the comments have been raging and we’ve collected some of the chatter which can be seen below and on the following pages. While no person can never be fully prepared for fatherhood, YBN Almighty Jay can’t even legally buy a fifth of scotch yet, which he’s probably going to need if there is indeed babies on the horizon.

Put R. Kelly and Blac Chyna in the same cell. — Black Phillip (@Pays2Listen) April 30, 2018

Blac Chyna is high key a predator. A big 30 year old in a couple weeks getting pregnant by a fresh 18 year old. 🤢 it smells. — it is knownt (@tingybob) April 30, 2018

Blac Chyna having a baby by a nigga that was born in the year 2000 😭😭😭😭 deez hoes going out sad. — Vada_Fly (@Vada_Fly) April 30, 2018

Blac Chyna to every dude she dates: *age is off limits* “YOU GET A BABY! YOU GET A BABY! AND YOU GET A BABY! EVERYONE GETS A BABY!” pic.twitter.com/0ZBltRclV7 — Braxton Berrios SZN! 🦈 (@MysticMac_J) April 30, 2018

—

Photo: Getty

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »