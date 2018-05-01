J. Cole Becomes 1st Act To Debut 3 Songs In Billboard Hot 100’s Top 10

J. Cole is having a pretty strong 2018 with the release of his critically-acclaimed fifth studio album KOD, and that acclaim is extending itself in the form of sales. The North Carolina rapper becomes the first act to debut three songs in the top 10 slots in Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, and all songs from the project have charted as well.

Billboard reports:

As J. Cole scores his fifth No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated May 5), as KOD arrives with 397,000 equivalent album units, according to Nielsen Music, the rapper makes history by becoming the first act ever to debut three songs simultaneously in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

All 12 tracks from KOD debut on the Hot 100, led by “ATM” at No. 6, with “Kevin’s Heart” new at No. 8 and “KOD” an arrival at No. 10. Cole adds his second, third and fourth Hot 100 top 10s, all of which have debuted in the top tier; he first reached the region when “Deja Vu,” from his previous LP, 4 Your Eyez Only, debuted at its No. 7 peak in December 2016.

For context, the outlet notes that in the chart’s 59-year history, only two acts, Drake and Ed Sheeran, have come close to what J. Cole just achieved with both men scoring two songs each to debut in the Hot 100 top 10. Cole is also the first act to land eight songs in the top 40 twice.

