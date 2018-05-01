Lupita Nyong’o Set To Star In ‘The Killer’ Remake, John Woo Directing

Lupita Nyong’o stays landing clutch roles. The Oscar-winning actress is to star in a remake of John Woo’s hardboiled classic The Killer.

Nyong’o won’t be playing anyone’s damsel in distress either. According to Deadline, she will portray the assassin role originally helmed by Chow Yun-fat. And the cypher is fully complete because John Woo will be directing.

Even if you’ve never seen The Killer you may know the dialogue—it’s interspersed throughout Raekwon’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx…

Universal Pictures is helming the new version. For anyone thinking Nyong’o won’t be believable as an assassin, let us revisit that time she issued a high heel fade and licked off some well-amed shots for good measure in Black Panther.

