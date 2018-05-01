Sasha Obama Hung Out With Cardi B & Offset Over The Weekend

Looks like Sasha Obama just gave hypocritical Republicans and “conservatives” a new talking point.

Over the weekend Barack Obama’s youngest daughter, Sasha, was living her life as a teenager and was seen hanging out with one of the hottest rappers in the game, Cardi B and her fiance Offset backstage at a concert in Washington D.C.

We love it. But y’all know it’s only a matter of time before conservatives use this picture as another example that the Obama’s are horrible parents with out of control daughters while praising the “conservative” Donald ‘Raw Dog’ Trump who constantly objectifies his own sweatshop owning daughter, Ivanka.

Cardi meanwhile used the opportunity to once again get her political opinion on and after retweeting the picture of the three bigged up that last real President the United States had.

Obama did enough for this country and let’s not forget! he did it while the house was Republican . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 30, 2018

Yes he did, Cardi. Yes he did.

—

Photo: WENN.com