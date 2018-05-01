Attorney Says Alpha Kappa Alpha Member At Center of Sex Scandal Should Not Have Resigned

The Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter at Fort Valley State University is combating some pretty serious allegations this week and it seems one member in particular will have to prove that she lives up to the sorority’s motto “By Culture and By Merit.”

According to The Grio, Alecia Johnson, formerly the executive assistant to the HBCU’s president, resigned her post back in April, in light of the accusations of her running a prostitution ring involving the members of the esteemed Fort Valley AKAs.

Johnson’s lawyer Adrian Patrick laments that her recent resignation could harm, rather than help her case. As he told WSB TV:

“As soon as I got on the case, I said that, she should not have done it because my position is you’re innocent in this situation,” Patrick said. “Your resignation will be [turned] to make it seem as if you’re guilty of something.”

He has a valid point. Johnson hasn’t been charged with any crime and there has been no confirmation of hazing or any acts of sexual abuse during the investigation into sexual misconduct.

Patrick maintains that Johnson isn’t playing the role of pimp or madam and he suggests that the informer be challenged. “I think what we need to do is look at the original accusation, the accuser or accusers and question their credibility,” he offers. “And then at that point we’ll get a better answer in this case.”

