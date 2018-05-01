2Pac Hater 03 Greedo Gets 20 Years In The Joint

West Coast rapper 03 Greedo amassed a large following based on not only his much-discussed street cred but also his controversial opinions on the legacy of Tupac “2Pac” Shakur. In recent interviews, Greedo eluded to facing some heavy numbers and after pleading guilty to drug and gun charges, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Pitchfork reports:

L.A.-based rapper 03 Greedo has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, his management has confirmed to Pitchfork. In June 2016, Greedo was charged with possession of more than 400 grams of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, court records obtained by Pitchfork show. This past Wednesday, he appeared in court in Amarillo, Texas, a court official confirmed to Pitchfork. He pleaded guilty on both charges and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, his management told Pitchfork. The charges carried the potential for life in prison.

“03 Greedo will be releasing his music and continuing to change the world through his unique perspective and art during his incarceration,” said TK Kimbro with R Baron Group. “We are dedicated to keeping his legacy intact and growing until he’s back on the streets.”

As stated, Greedo knew the writing was on the wall and promised to flood his fanbase with tunes for years to come while he serves his time.

—

Photo: Getty