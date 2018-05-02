G-Unit Vs. Dipset: 50 Cent Continues Trolling Jim Jones, Hell Rell Catches It Too

The ongoing war of words between 50 Cent and Jim Jones has now added Dipset member Hell Rell to the mix. The G-Unit mogul took more shots at Capo and Rell via Instagram in his usual epic troll fashion.

While Jones has already offered to the shoot the fair with Fif, Hell Rell got involved in a major way after posting an Instagram Live video stating that he’s “on the edge” and then pulled out a large firearm that he aimed at the camera yelling that he’s “got the strap.”

This comes days after 50 posted a video clip of Hell Rell getting jumped back in February, of course with the usual trolling bit to boot. But it didn’t stop there as the Queens rapper kept his foot on the gas.

“Rell post this now, said he gonna give n*ggas a work out. They gone be running track and field,l don’t know if l believe him,” 50 wrote in a video posted to IG showing him looking at Hell Rell’s IG page in where the Bronx rapper is holding a firearm.

Adding to the insults, 50 posted another image and saying him and Jones are “really cool” but still gave it the photoshop meme troll treatment.

Peep all the footage below.

Photo: Getty