Ya Think?: Kanye West Is Not Taking His Meds, Had Liposuction

Kanye West is off to another week of WTF statements (see: Slavery was a choice), and it’s only Wednesday. According to “sources,” Yeezy not taking his doctor prescribed medication is to blame.

the reason why I brought up the 400 years point is because we can't be mentally imprisoned for another 400 years. We need free thought now. Even the statement was an example of free thought It was just an idea — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) May 1, 2018

We did get a hilarious #IfSlaveryWasAChoice trending topic for Black Twitter to finesse, but there should be concern for the man’s mental health.

Reports TMZ:

Kanye West is not taking his meds, and people close to him believe some of the comments he made on “TMZ Live” were a result of that.

Kanye himself said he was shunning doctors who ordered him to take 3 pills a day … he says it seriously messed with his mind in a big way and he’s now taking 1 or 2 a week.

People close to Kanye say he’s talked about slavery before as a metaphor, and was unartfully expressing himself when he said slavery was a choice. In fact, Kanye tweeted, “the reason why I brought up the 400 years point is because we can’t be mentally imprisoned for another 400 years. We need free thought now. Even the statement was an example of free thought … It was just an idea.”

Picking and choosing what meds and at what doses you take them, when you’re not a doctor, can be a problem.

Also, West says he had liposuction (he didn’t want people to call him fat), which led to a opioid addiction. And two days after going cold turkey, he had the mental breakdown. Bruh…

But, can someone just take his phone?

—

Photo: TMZ