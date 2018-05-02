Home > News

Okoye Argues With Shufflefoot W’Kabi In Deleted ‘Black Panther’ Scene

W'Kabi doesn't really want any smoke with Okoye. 

Written By Alvin aqua Blanco

Posted 8 mins ago
Leave a comment
US-OSCARS-ARRIVALS

Source: KYLE GRILLOT / Getty

General Okoye (Danai Gurira) is the leader of the Dora Milaje and an all-around badass in Black Panther. In a new deleted scene, she’s arguing with her sucka ass significant other W’Kabi (actor Daniel Kaluuya of Get Out fame) about her loyalty to T’Challa. 

It goes without saying that there are spoilers.

Basically, Okoye ain’t hearing homie’s new dedication to Hotep Bane aka Killmonger who had just Deebo’d his way into Wakanda. The clip also confirms what many figured all along, the couple is married.

The exchange is heated, to say the least. Also, you know W’Kabi doesn’t really want any smoke with Okoye.

Photo: Getty

Black Panther , danai gurira , Okoye

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE