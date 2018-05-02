Okoye Argues With Shufflefoot W’Kabi In Deleted ‘Black Panther’ Scene

General Okoye (Danai Gurira) is the leader of the Dora Milaje and an all-around badass in Black Panther. In a new deleted scene, she’s arguing with her sucka ass significant other W’Kabi (actor Daniel Kaluuya of Get Out fame) about her loyalty to T’Challa.

It goes without saying that there are spoilers.

Basically, Okoye ain’t hearing homie’s new dedication to Hotep Bane aka Killmonger who had just Deebo’d his way into Wakanda. The clip also confirms what many figured all along, the couple is married.

The exchange is heated, to say the least. Also, you know W’Kabi doesn’t really want any smoke with Okoye.

This just-released #BlackPanther deleted scene features a powerful performance by @DanaiGurira as Okoye and Daniel Kaluuya as W'Kabi: pic.twitter.com/hzwrkaaPGR — MCU News & Tweets (@MCU_Tweets) May 1, 2018

Photo: Getty