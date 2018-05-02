Royce Da 5’9″ Talks Joe Budden, Eminem, and J. Cole on The Breakfast Club

Last week Royce Da 5’9″ hammered through the stake that Kxng Crooked drove into the hearts of Hip-Hoppers when he confirmed that Slaughterhouse was closed for business. With the announcement coming in the same week that saw Kanye West turn into a hardcore Trumpian, Hip-Hopper have found themselves reeling in disbelief wondering where everything went wrong.

While Yeezy is seemingly canceled from the culture, Royce keeps on fighting the good fight and yesterday (May 1) stopped by The Breakfast Club to promote his upcoming album Book of Ryan, and talks about why he didn’t like Joe Budden bringing up his name, being six years sober (props), and why he loves Eminem’s Revival album even thought “there was a little too much singing on it.”

Check out the interesting interview below.