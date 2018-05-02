White Supremacist Found Guilty Of Beating Black Man During Charlottesville Rally [VIDEO]

A hate monger who beat a Black man at a Neo Nazi gathering in 2017 might have some explaining to do to his future cellmates. He will most likely do hard time for the vile offense.

At last year’s debacle in Charlottesville Jacob Scott Goodwin was one of the protesters caught on camera assaulting a black man. Wearing a helmet and S.W.A.T. like shield he vivaciously attacked DeAndre Harris. The assault left the educational assistant with spinal injuries, a broken arm ad several lacerations to the head.

On Tuesday, May 1 a jury of nine women and three men found him guilty with a recommendation of 10 years of prison and a $20,000.00 fine. Goodwin’s mother reportedly gasped loudly when the proposal was read.

Presiding Judge Richard E. Moore will sentence him on August 23. Video of the graphic beating below.

Via Crooks & Liars

Photo: WENN.com