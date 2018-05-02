Home > News

WATCH: ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Official Trailer No. 3 [VIDEO]

Guns from Red Dead Redemption are getting the re-up.

Written By Alvin aqua Blanco

Red Dead Redemption 2

The latest trailer for Red Dead Redemption 2 will surely have fans of the franchise’s trigger fingers itching. 

The setting is America in 1899 and gunslingers are soon to become a myth. A train robbery goes bad and Arthur Morgan  has to choose between the old crew, justice and his principles.

Brought to you by Rockstar Games, the same folks behind Grand Theft Auto, you can expect and epic tail and hours of gameplay.

Red Dead Redemption 2 won’t hit your Playstation 4 and Xbox One until October 26, 2018. Until then, check out the trailer below.

