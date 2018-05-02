WATCH: ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Official Trailer No. 3 [VIDEO]

The latest trailer for Red Dead Redemption 2 will surely have fans of the franchise’s trigger fingers itching.

The setting is America in 1899 and gunslingers are soon to become a myth. A train robbery goes bad and Arthur Morgan has to choose between the old crew, justice and his principles.

Brought to you by Rockstar Games, the same folks behind Grand Theft Auto, you can expect and epic tail and hours of gameplay.

Red Dead Redemption 2 won’t hit your Playstation 4 and Xbox One until October 26, 2018. Until then, check out the trailer below.

Red Dead Redemption 2

An epic tale of life in America at the dawn of the modern age.

Coming October 26, 2018 to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One systems.https://t.co/hakhYU4Ivz pic.twitter.com/WJc9HWkLyW — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) May 2, 2018

—

Photo: Rockstar Games