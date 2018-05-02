T.I.’s been one of the rap game’s top Trap Rappers for more than a decade now and while his hustle game is superior to most, he also moonlights as a social activist for change (the man does serve on the Jobs and Opportunity, and Affordable Housing Subcommittees for Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms). So when Kanye went on his pro-Trump rants, T.I. needed to have a word with The College Dropout artist about his political views.

Stopping by The Breakfast Club, Tip shed some more light on Kanye’s current political views, emotional state, and what he’d tell Donald Trump if he ever met him.

Here are the 10 things we learned from T.I. on The Breakfast Club.

1. Packing Heat In The Chamber

Even though T.I. hasn’t put out any new solo material he says he’s still in love with the music and has “tons” or unreleased music in the stash. He simply says he hasn’t felt like putting anything out.

