New Name Who Dis: Kodak Black’s New Gubment Name Is Bill K. Kapri

Kodak Black will be on ice until at least October, but the Florida rapper still has some big wins to celebrate. A judge has granted a legal name change for the rapper born Dieuson Octave, and his new government name is Bill K. Kapri.

TMZ reports:

TMZ has learned the currently jailed rapper requested, and was granted, the name change by a Florida judge. Bill’s attorney, Bradford Cohen tells us his client wanted a “fresh start” in the middle of everything going on with him now. Fun fact: His real name was Dieuson Octave.

We’re told he’ll still go by Kodak, professionally, when he gets out of jail … possibly as early as October. As we’ve reported, he’s doing time in a Florida jail for 2 probation violations.

The outlet adds that Kodak Black’s child endangerment investigation that he was slapped with at the top of the year has been dropped and that he’s hard at work on getting his GED.

—

Photo: Getty