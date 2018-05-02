Home > News

New Name Who Dis: Kodak Black’s New Gubment Name Is Bill K. Kapri

The significance of this is lost on us, but it appears the Florida rapper wants a fresh start.

Written By D.L. Chandler

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment
Rolling Loud Southern California

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Kodak Black will be on ice until at least October, but the Florida rapper still has some big wins to celebrate. A judge has granted a legal name change for the rapper born Dieuson Octave, and his new government name is Bill K. Kapri.

TMZ reports:

TMZ has learned the currently jailed rapper requested, and was granted, the name change by a Florida judge. Bill’s attorney, Bradford Cohen tells us his client wanted a “fresh start” in the middle of everything going on with him now. Fun fact: His real name was Dieuson Octave.

We’re told he’ll still go by Kodak, professionally, when he gets out of jail … possibly as early as October. As we’ve reported, he’s doing time in a Florida jail for 2 probation violations.

The outlet adds that Kodak Black’s child endangerment investigation that he was slapped with at the top of the year has been dropped and that he’s hard at work on getting his GED.

Photo: Getty

Kodak Black , newsletter

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE