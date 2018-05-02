Dreezy & 2 Chainz “2nd To None,” GZA ‘NPR Tiny Desk Concert’ & More | Daily Visuals 5.2.18

Did monster trucks ever become a thing in the Hip-Hop culture? We’re not entirely sure but it seems like Dreezy and 2 Chainz might try to make it happen.

In their visuals to “2nd To None” the two get dipped down in leather ride or die attire while joy riding in some fast and furious automobiles and posing next to a Monster Jam worthy four wheeler. Guess Hummers are a thing of the past if you balling.

GZA meanwhile becomes the latest artist to rock a library with his lyrical onslaught in “NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert” series. Y’all should know GZA knows things you wouldn’t be able to find in any of those isles. Just sayin’.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from DJ Jazzy Jeff featuring The Trinity, Eldorado Red, and more.

DREEZY & 2 CHAINZ – “2ND TO NONE”

GZA – “NPR TINY DESK CONCERT”

DJ JAZZY JEFF FT. THE TRINITY – “M3… THE OUTRO”

ELDORADO RED – “ONE DAY”

PARALLAX – “THE SAGA CONTINUES”

JAG FT. CHILDISH MAJOR – “I JUST CAN’T”

RIFF 3X FT. LIL BABY – “TRAP HOUSE”