Man Who Tried To Extort Kevin Hart With Sex Tape Facing 4 Years In Jail

The man who threatened to unleash an alleged sex tape featuring actor and comedian Kevin Hart was slapped with extortion charges and now faces four years in jail. Jonathan Jackson’s name was made public after the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office issued a statement regarding the case.

Jackson, 41, an actor who and worked with Hart in the past and also goes by the names Action Jackson and J.T., was charged with one count of attempted extortion and extortion by threatening letter.

According to the statment for the L.A. County DA, tried to force Hart into paying him a huge amount of cash for footage in August 2017 that featured him and Montia Sabbag, which TMZ reportedly said was a Las Vegas stripper after they published the edited footage last September.

As of now, Jackson’s bail is set at $100,00 and the maximum time he’ll do for the crime if charged is four years. Hart didn’t fully address the announcement, but a tweet this afternoon seemed to sum up his feelings on the matter.

Mind blown…Hurt…at a lost for words and simply in complete disbelief at the moment. WOW — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) May 2, 2018

Photo: Getty