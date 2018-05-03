Trolls Beware: Instagram Rolling Out A Filter To Keep Comment Bullies In Check

If you are in the business of trolling people in their comments, you might want to chill. Instagram announced on Tuesday that it will be expanding its anti-bullying initiative by adding a new filter to weed out comments that are directly intended to bully or harass their users posted by trolls.

Better think twice before you flood someone’s comment sections with slander or emojis because it can either result in Instagram taking action—possibly leading to your account being tossed.

The Facebook-owned company revealed it will start reviewing particular accounts that have a substantial amount of comments filtered out. If they determine, those accounts violate its community guidelines Instagram will take action and possibly lead to banishment. Comments that attack a person’s looks or character will be hidden by Instagram and put you on Instagram’s radar as a repeat offender.

This will be the second the step in the popular social media site’s initiative started last year to combat negative or outright offensive comments. Instagram is very serious about getting rid of users who do nothing but harass other users.

In a recent blog post, Instagram’s chief executive and co-founder spoke on bullying and expanded policies to protect young public figures:

“To be clear: We don’t tolerate bullying on Instagram. I’m proud to announce this next step in our ongoing commitment to keeping Instagram inclusive, supportive place for all voices.”

“Protecting our youngest community members is crucial to helping them feel comfortable to express who they are and what they care about.”

Looks like times up for you trolls.

Photo: Thomas Trutschel / Getty