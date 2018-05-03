Kanye West Heads Back To Wyoming To Finish New Albums

Oh yeah, Kanye West does have a new album on the way. Reportedly, Yeezy has headed back to Wyoming to finish up his album, and those four other projects he has his hands in.

Sources tell TMZ, Kanye flew out of L.A. Wednesday for the secluded home he’s rented in Wyoming … literally on a mountaintop. Kanye’s spent a lot of time there over the last few months, flying in various rappers and producers to help with his music.

We’re told this is an extended stay … at least several weeks.

And our sources say Kanye is not bothered by the fallout from his “TMZ Live” interview. To the contrary, he has told people the episode was “fire” and got people thinking … which he says was his goal.

First up is Pusha T’s album on May 25.

We will never forget that ‘Ye really said that slavery was optional, though.

