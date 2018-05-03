Tyga Owes Almost $1M In Back Taxes

Tyga is obviously making bank despite being the poster boy for struggle. However, Blac Chyna’s baby daddy has neglected to pay his taxes and owes the IRS almost $1 million.

Reports The Blast:

According to documents recently filed against Tyga by The State of California Franchise Tax Board, the “Rack City” rapper is accused of refusing to pay up on his taxes for the years 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

The grand total of back taxes owed comes to $890,183.57.

If those years sound familiar, it’s because they were the exact years that Tyga first met, courted and eventually dated a young Kylie Jenner.

That Kardashian Curse is real, just saying.

While Tyga stays having court judgments against him to pay his creditors, he may want to stop playing with Uncle Sam.

—

Photo: Getty