Pimp My Spaceship: Donald Glover aka Lando Calrissian Gives Us A Tour Of His Swanky Millennium Falcon

Solo: A Star Wars Story is weeks away and to get the hype train rolling the promotional goodies are starting come out. There is a buzz around the Han Solo origin film, but there is no denying that a good portion of it has to be for Donald Glover playing a young Lando Calrissian.

The folks at Lucasfilm and Disney are picking up on that and today released a video with Glover giving us a tour of his Millennium Falcon before Han and Chewie turned the fame space freighter into a “piece of junk” to quote the great Jedi Master, Luke SkyWalker. “This ship has probably never looked better than when Lando kinda had it,” says Glover in the video and we wholeheartedly agree.

Over the years we have grown so accustomed to seeing the famed space vehicle in its later years that it’s quite refreshing to see it in pristine condition. We can almost smell the new space freighter smell through the video has Glover gives us the grand tour. He points out the all of the bells and whistles on the ship we already knew about including the famed hyperdrive system that always seemed to not work when they most needed it.

BUT we did see one new feature that and that was Lando’s cape room. Yup, he has a place just for his magnificent cape collection and even gives a peek at what fashion choices Lando might be going with on his newest adventure.

Cam’Ron would be jealous.

Now ultimately we know that Lando will lose his pimped out ride to Han in a game of Sabacc which leaves us pondering… What did Han wind up doing with the cape room? Check out the video below and go see Lando, oops we mean Solo: A Story Wars Story when it arrives in theaters May 25.

—

Photo: Disney