God of Sales: Kratos’ New Adventure Is Fastest Selling PS4 Exclusive Ever

God of War is not even a month old, and it’s already in a class by itself. Since it’s April 20th release, Kratos’ father & son adventure has moved more units than any other PS4 exclusive in just three days.

Sony announced today in a blog post that God of War sold an insane 3.1 million copies just three days after its release. That number puts it miles ahead of other successful PS4 exclusives such as Uncharted 4 (2.7 million in a week), Horizon Zero Dawn (2.6 million in two weeks) and The Last of Us (3.4 million in three weeks on PS3).

That is indeed astonishing in such a short period, and while the game would have sold regardless, it’s a good bet to believe word of mouth, perfect scores and highly-positive reviews helped. Head of Sony Santa Monica studio, Shannon Studstill had this to say about game’s fantastic achievement:

“I would like to personally thank the millions of fans around the world who decided to embark on Kratos’ latest adventure with us. Your support is truly inspiring, and it’s a reason why we push ourselves every day to go beyond the boundaries of play. I’d also like to thank our Creative Director, Cory Barlog, and Director of Product Development, Yumi Yang and our entire amazing team at Santa Monica Studio. The belief in the game’s vision and the passion for storytelling across the team is undeniable. We look forward to hearing more about how fans are creating new memories of their favorite God of War gameplay moments that will be remembered for a long time.”

God of War already has critics calling it game of the year, and some are even saying it could be the g.o.a.t when it comes to video games. It’s clear the game meant a lot to the studio, God of War’s creative director Cory Barlog couldn’t hold back the tears while reading reviews of the game. If you haven’t picked up a PlayStation 4 yet, God of War is a damn good reason to do so right now.

Photo: Playstation/Sony Santa Monica