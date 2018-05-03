Lauryn Hill Spits Bars Over Drake’s “Nice For What” At The Apollo

In the late 90’s it seemed like The Fugees’ Lauryn Hill was destined to reign as the queen of Hip-Hop for years to come, but unfortunately after she dropped her classic solo debut The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, she also sort of fell off the face of the earth. Over the next decade and change Ms. Hill has sparingly made appearances on records and in concerts and while she’s left many fans frustrated and disappointed with some of her performances on Tuesday night (May 1), Lauryn Hill treated fans to something new while on stage at The Apollo Theater.

Gearing up for her upcoming tour to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, L-Boogie held court at The Apollo and blessed attendees with her own remix to Drake’s “Nice For What” slap dab in the middle of her timeless heartbreaker “Ex-Factor” (the same track that Drake’s aforementioned cut sampled).

“See this is ‘Ex-Factor’/ He took the sample/ My sh*t is classic/ Here’s an example!,” Ms. Hill repeated before going off on the mic. Looks like L-Boogie is ready to take on the turning world again. At least we hope so.

Check out the performance below and let us know if you’ll be checking for Lauryn Hill when her tour comes to your town.

Photo; Getty