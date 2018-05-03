Farfetchs Links Up With Stadium Goods For Its New Sneaker Hub

Stadium Goods continues to make Flight Club look like a Blackberry in the age of the iPhone (no shots). After securing getting some big time backing from LVHM and cutting a deal with Nordstrom’s Men’s store in New York to carve out their own special concept space, WWD is reporting that the sneaker reseller has now partnered up with Farfetch to sell a curated selection of their inventory on its new sneaker hub which debuts today (May 3).

Co-founder and chief executive officer of Stadium Goods, John McPheters, said that Stadium Goods will carefully choose which kicks and collections to push towards Farfetch’s core customer base while using the partnership to promote Stadium Goods worldwide.

“Farfetch is the leading global technology platform for the luxury fashion industry. With their expansive global reach, this partnership gives Stadium Goods the opportunity to tap into a sophisticated customer base that appreciates the quality and craftsmanship of the products we sell,” McPheters said. “In addition, the partnership allows us to continue bolstering our presence in the international luxury market and gives Farfetch the chance to offer authentic and sought-after sneakers and streetwear to its growing customer base.”

Farfetch’s founder and CEO José Neves also recognized the opportunity before him to work with the hottest sneaker market in the game and knew it was about that time for his company to expand it’s already growing shopping section.

“Sneakers have grown in popularity over the past few years and they have become one of the best-selling categories for men on Farfetch,” Neves said. “They have become a staple of nearly every fashion consumer’s closet as they can be paired with almost any look. The endless variety of sneakers fits seamlessly into the Farfetch marketplace model, which is renowned for having an unrivaled range of products for all types of fashion consumers.”

At the rate things are going Stadium Goods is going to have its own movie studio by the end of the year.

—

Photo: Stadium Goods