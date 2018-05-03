Kobe Bryant Says Former Teammate Smush Parker Was Trash On The Court

Although he’s been basking in the glow of retirement, former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant still has words for anyone who tries to throw shots at his legacy. Smush Parker, a former Lakers teammate, has taken digs at Bryant before, and a recent Q&A session showed that the Black Mamba thought Brooklyn guard was some trash on the court.

TMZ Sports reports:

Kobe Bryant is talking even MORE trash about his former Lakers teammate, Smush Parker — saying crappy teammates like Smush forced him to score 81 points back in 2006.

Yeah, it’s been more than 12 YEARS since Kobe went insane on the Toronto Raptors … but he still can’t pass up an opportunity to dunk all over Smush — a guy he hated back in the day.

This time, Kobe was doing a Q&A at USC back on April 2, when he was asked a trivia question — who was the Lakers 2nd leading scorer in that legendary game?

When he learned it was Smush … Kobe pulled a face and fired off some shots.

“What did he have, 4?”

